The Fairfield Men’s Lacrosse team is coming off a rather unexpected 2017 season where they finished 5-9. It could be seen as growing pains for a young Fairfield squad that faced many tough opponents, six of which were nationally ranked at the end of the year. Head coach Andy Copeland definitely has confidence in his team to bounce back in 2018. Everyone will be focusing on Colin Burke ‘19 since he stormed onto the scene as a first-year in 2016, but the two forces that could help the junior this year are Dylan Beckwith ‘20 and Travis Ford ‘20.

What Burke did not have last year was someone who could draw some attention elsewhere on the field. The attacker by far attracted the most attention on the team last season, which contributed to the team taking a step backwards. Now with two young sophomores being second and third, respectively, last year in points, a possible three-headed monster is coming together for the Stags.

Beckwith started 11 of the 14 games he played and accumulated 16 goals, which is the fourth most on the team. He also had a 60 percentage of shots on goal to go along with 12 assists, which was good for second on the team. This dual-threat ability could cause some teams problems because he could be another weapon for Coach Copeland to use since Burke and Beckwith both displayed dual-threat ability. The New York native has shown that he can score as well as be selfless, so his teammates get the best shot to score.

Ford showcased his scoring talent last season, scoring 19 goals, which is second most on the team. He will affect a game primarily as an attacker though, since he got almost all of his points off goals. If the sophomore can focus on attacking and improving his shot on goal percentage, he could be just as effective as Burke and Beckwith. The Webster, N.Y. native is looking to be that deadly scorer that can compliment Burke so the junior can get back to his natural form.

A 5-9 record never looks good, but the team scored two wins to end the year, one against No. 15 Towson and the other against Delaware. These two wins proved that this team does not give up and the only way they can go is up with these young, impactful players. There is nothing but hope and excitement surrounding the 2018 Fairfield Stags Men’s Lacrosse team knowing that the main core of this team is young and will continue to get better.

Men’s Lacrosse kicks off the season on Saturday, Jan. 27, when Boston University and University of Michigan will come to play Fairfield in two seperate scrimmages starting at 10 a.m. and the latter beginning at 2 p.m. The opening regular season game for the Stags is on Feb. 10 as they host the University of Vermont at the friendly confines of Rafferty Stadium.