The Fairfield University Field Hockey team lost a heartbreaking home match on University Field against St. Louis University. The Oct. 28, 3-0 defeat came on a rainy and windy day on the Stags home pitch.

The first half featured a load of offensive opportunities from both sides as well as stellar defensive performances. Fairfield and St. Louis both combined for five total corner kicks. Fairfield outshot St. Louis by a 3-1 margin. However, only goals count on the scoreboard.

In minute six, St. Louis’ Carly Kissinger collected a corner pass from teammate Lili Wareham, who controlled the ball and redirected it to the goal, giving St. Louis the lead, 1-0. Five minutes later at the 11:30 mark, St. Louis was, again, able to put a goal up on the board as Emily Wastell caught a penalty corner from Kayleigh Fleming.

Fairfield would go on to take six more shots throughout the first half, but would ultimately fail to get by St. Louis goalie Sasha Sander. Both sides played a hard fought, yet sloppy, first half defensively totaling up to 19 fouls collectively. This could have been due to the weather, however, as the game was played in stormy conditions that hailed rain and wind down upon the players.

26 minutes into the second half, St. Louis was again able to get on the board as Erica Blondoc collected the ball at the top of the circle and shot it into the corner. The Stags totaled three shots in the second half, for a total of 11 shots throughout the match, compared to the Bilikens’ single shot in the second half and five total shots. Of Fairfield’s 11 shots, six were on goal. Despite all this, the Stags weren’t able to get past Bilikens goalie Sander, who was a brick wall in goal with six saves out of the 11 shots faced. Fairfield lost the game with a final score of 3-0.

Up next, the Stags prepare for the upcoming MAAC Tournament where they enter as the third seed.