Recent graduate Tyler Nelson was picked third overall in the 2018 NBA G-League Draft this past weekend. The Fairfield product took a few minutes to speak with the Mirror about how he has been adjusting to his new digs in North Carolina.

Q: How does it feel to be a member of the Greensboro Swarm?

A: Obviously, it feels very exciting to be picked so early on in the draft and to go somewhere where you are wanted. It’s a good feeling and it’s very great. We have our first game coming up this Friday [11/2] and I am really looking forward to it.

Q: How have you acclimated yourself with your new teammates?

A: It is obviously different from college. You know being a pro, the roster changes all the time, but so far so good. They have a lot of veteran guys that have been in the pros for four or five years and a lot of rookie guys like myself. It’s a good mix of guys.

Q: What has coach Sydney Johnson taught you while at Fairfield that still resonates with you?

A: Simply, just doing whatever it takes to win on both sides of the floor, on offense and defense. Also just doing my best to find my niche and that the only thing that matters at the end of the day is winning.

Q: What does it mean to you to be selected 3rd overall in the G-League Draft?

A: It was a great feeling to obviously go so early to a team that wanted me bad. I think it is a good opportunity for me to start my pro career and I am looking forward to the start of the season.

57 total views, 57 views today