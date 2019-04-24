The Fairfield University softball team (22-18) was scheduled to face off in a doubleheader against Saint Peter’s University (6-37) on Saturday, April 20 at Alumni Softball Field. A forecast of heavy rain postponed the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) match-up to Tuesday April 23, at 2:45 p.m.

Fortunately, the weather complied, and a clear 65 degree day proved to be perfect for a rain-date.

In game one, Fairfield started the scoring earlier, when Marshall and Olaff each scored their second runs of the afternoon. At her first at bat of game two, Meringer tripled to right field. Merino grounded out to second base, allowing Meringer to go home and pick up the lead 3-0.

Another run, this time by Drew Westford ’21, finished off the second inning again putting Saint Peter’s in a desperate position, down 4-0.

The third lacked any action, and for what wouldn’t be the only time that afternoon, Saint Peter’s showed no drive to catch up.

They fell further behind in the fourth when Marshall advanced around the bases following a walk that got her to first, and three singles which pushed her home.

The Stags remained merciless, crushing their opponents 6-0, entering the fifth and final inning.

Katie Kudlacik ’22 dished out three outs in three pitches, and Fairfield tallied an additional two, sweeping both games against Saint Peter’s, 6-0 and 8-0.

The Stags take the field again against Sacred Heart University, cross town rivals, on Thursday, April 25.

The first inning of game two was slow for both teams, as neither registered any runs or hits.

The pace of the second inning sped up when each team picked up a hit, but neither yielded any results.

At the top of the third, Fairfield’s Madison Robicheau ’22 singled to right field, and a bunt helped her advance to second. When Amanda Ulzheimer ’20 doubled down the left field line, Robicheau scored and put Fairfield on the board. Next, Lacey Olaff ’20 singled to right field, pushing Ulzheimer to score again for the Stags. When Lauryn Rhinehart ’21 doubled to center field, Olaff went home. The third inning ended 3-0 and put pressure on Saint Peter’s to catch up.

The score remained stagnant in the fourth and fifth, although during that time the away team registered 3 hits.

At the bottom of the sixth, Sam Merino ’21 homered with Maria Telle ’22 on first and Cynthia Meringer ’19 on second. Merino’s three RBIs doubled Fairfield’s lead to 6, leaving Saint Peter’s with just a single inning to make up for the deficit.

In only four at bats in the seventh, the game concluded and the Stags claimed the second game of the double header, 6-0. Fairfield returns to the diamond on Thursday, April 25 at 3:30 p.m. when they host the Sacred Heart University Pioneers.

