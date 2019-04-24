The Women’s Lacrosse team has advanced to 8-0 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) play with a 12-11 victory over Canisius College.

Last Wednesday, the Stags beat Iona College, propelling them to their title as MAAC regular season champions. That win has ensured that Fairfield will host the 2019 MAAC Championship at Rafferty Stadium.

On Wednesday, April 17, the Stags triumphed over Iona on Conway Field at Rafferty Stadium. The Stags are on an eight game winning streak, and their record has improved to 12-3 overall and 7-0 in the MAAC. With Wednesday’s win, the Stags upheld their title as MAAC Regular Season Champions, for the second year in a row.

Their win granted them the right to hold the MAAC Championship under the lights at Fairfield’s own Rafferty Stadium. The last time the Stags won the MAAC Championship on their home turf was in 2001 at the old University Field.

Wednesday’s win was propelled by graduate student Brooke Gallagher with four goals and three assists. She improved her status to 59 goals this spring, and celebrated her 100th career point. Gallagher led the team’s overall offensive points while sophomore Diana DeVita completed a hat trick of goals. Gallagher contributed two goals and four assists.

“I’m excited about scoring my 100th point and I have to give credit to my teammates; without them I wouldn’t be the player I am today,” Gallagher said in a post-game interview.

Gallagher’s milestone was reached with the help of her teammates’ outstanding performance. Jillian Winwood ‘21 scored three goals and assisted one while seniors Kathleen Hulseman and Taylor Mitchell each scored two goals. Hulseman registered her 103 goal of her tenure at Fairfield and Mitchell improved her career stat to 105 goals. First-year Cameryn Dera and sophomore Meaghan Graham both added a pair of goals to the board, and sophomores Kelly Horning and Diana DeVita each notched one as well.

On Saturday April 20, the Stags hosted Canisius for a 12 p.m. game at Rafferty Stadium. Prior to the game, the Stags recognized and celebrated the senior members of the roster, Bridget Weill, Kathleen Hulseman, Taylor Mitchell, Erin Mammele and Megan Beach.

Rookie Olivia Conquest made six saves which propelled the Stags to victory.

Last weekend’s win continued the Women’s Lacrosse team undefeated streak in MAAC play. These wins put Fairfield in the top seeded position, earning them a bye to the semifinal round of the MAAC Championship. The Stags will return to the field again on April 27, against the winning of the First Round of Championship play.

68 total views, 68 views today