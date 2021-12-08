The Fairfield University women’s basketball team was set to take on the Sacred Heart University Pioneers on Monday, Dec. 6, at 7:00 p.m. under the lights of Webster Bank Arena. However, due to a positive COVID-19 case “inside the Sacred Heart traveling party,” the game was unable to go on.

The Stags and Pioneers have had a very back and forth nine years of play against each other, which has seen the two match up against each other for five games in their history. It is unclear as of Dec. 6 if the upcoming game will be rescheduled for the future, but regardless, a future game between the two is poised to be a battle.

The Stags have taken three of these games, and have lost twice. In this sixth matchup in each other’s history, the Pioneers will look to tie their historical record against the Stags at 3-3. The last time the two faced each other was on Nov. 11, 2016, which saw the Pioneers taking a 56-44 victory. However, a year earlier on Nov. 21, 2015, the Stags were able to secure the win by a final score of 61-50, which was played at Webster Bank Arena.

This matchup comes at the heels of the men’s basketball game on Nov. 20 which featured both the Stags and Pioneers facing off against each other. The only difference was that this game was played on Sacred Heart’s campus, where the Stags were able to take a 71-61 win.

Instead of playing on Monday night, the Stags will make a trip to Indiana University Bloomington on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. to face off against the Hoosiers.

