The animated movie Free Birds said it best. “We’re going back in time to the first Thanksgiving to get turkeys off the menu.”

Well, maybe not the first Thanksgiving, but as finals are rapidly approaching, let’s take a moment to slow down and reflect back on our much-needed Thanksgiving break.

Having class until late on Tuesday, my break had a slow start. However, once it began, my time was filled with delicious food, good company and lots of reading. The highlight of my Thanksgiving break had to be seeing the new “The Hunger Games” movie.

Not only did the film have me on the edge of my seat for the entire two hours and 38 minutes, but as we were leaving the theater, snow began to fall. As the young President Snow says himself, “Snow always lands on top.”

For first-year Elizabeth Miller, her Thanksgiving break took her on a plane into the mountains of Buffalo, Wyo. It was not just the altitude that got her spirits high, but the ability to visit her aunt and uncle. “It was the first time being all together again since I have been in college,” she says.

Not only was there good food and amazing time spent with family but beautiful scenery and sunsets that provided a much-needed restful break. For Miller, the highlight of the trip was playing a huge game of Monopoly with each of her family members. “Being out in the middle of nowhere, off technology and just enjoying each other’s company was super nice,” she remembers fondly.

For first-year Abby Roberge, Thanksgiving break took her on a train to New York to visit her sister. After navigating through Central Station, Roberge found herself in the mix of the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Decorated for the holidays, she loved seeing all the holiday spirit and “can’t wait to go back to see the city during Christmas,” she exclaims.

Not your typical Thanksgiving meal, but Roberge and her sister found themselves enjoying the exquisite cuisine at Jing Li, a Chinese restaurant located in Queens. “The food was delicious,” Roberge says.

While the break may have been short, Turkey Day provided some much-needed rest before the end-of-semester stress. For many stags, Thanksgiving was full of appetizing meals, and time well spent with family and friends.

Now with stomachs filled to the brim and holiday cheer lighting the way, stags can take on the last few weeks of classes in full stride.