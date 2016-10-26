Life as a collegiate coach is not easy. For four years you build upon valuable relationships that are developed early in the recruiting process only to see your players hang up the cleats in what seems like a blink of an eye.

Seniors Molly Moran, Cassidy Boegel, Sydney Arestivo, Pamela Coufos, Brenna Brown and captain Anna Borea played their last game in the red and white on Oct. 22 at Lessing Field, besting the Rider Broncos 1-0 on Senior Day.

Brown scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season and the 18th of her career while Megan DeFeo ‘19 posted her second straight shutout to push the Stags past Rider for the third win of the year. Head coach Jim O’Brien was impressed by the way Fairfield has played over the last couple of games.

“We have definitely been very focused defensively as of late,” O’Brien said. “We’ve had a real positive mentality to finish the season on a high note.”

The six seniors leading the way have helped the Stags look rejuvenated of late, putting together their best stretch of games this year in the latter part of the season. Despite the early season struggles that resulted in a 3-12-2 record, Fairfield’s “never say die” attitude carried them through the hardships.

Tonight, the Stags travel to Manhattan for their final contest of the year to take on a hungry Jasper team. For O’Brien, tonight’s game is far more than just the last game of the year.

“We are focused on getting another win and hopefully another shutout,” O’Brien said. “Most importantly we want to give our seniors a good sendoff.”

Now in his 12th year at the helm, O’Brien has seen countless athletes come through the program, but each year he is privileged to bid farewell to a special group of student-athletes.

“It goes by really fast. Before you know it, they are being handed diplomas,” O’Brien said. “To see them grow and develop as people at Fairfield University and to watch them accomplish so much not only on the field, but academically is great.”

Transitioning from one year to the next is never seamless. A new crop of players comes in while the veterans are ushered out. Nonetheless, for one more night it is this group of seniors’ time as they suit up in the red and white for the last time in their collegiate careers.