The Fairfield Women’s Lacrosse team has been turning heads since the inception of the season. They took the field at Bremner Field in Durham, New Hampshire to face the University of New Hampshire Wildcats. After their win against Sacred Heart University on Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Stags were looking to record a third straight win. They captured a 15-9 win over New Hampshire to move to 4-2 on the season, with a 3-1 record away from Rafferty Stadium.

With five minutes gone in the contest, Fairfield had already jumped out to a 4-1 advantage with goals from three different Stags, including Kathleen Hulseman ’19, Olivia Russell ‘18 and Brenna Connolly ‘18. New Hampshire closed the gap, making it a one-goal lead for the Stags with about five minutes left in the first half. The Wildcats eventually tied up the scoring at 7-7 right before end of the first half. Momentum certainly seemed to be favoring New Hampshire, but Fairfield had an answer in the second half.

For the first 15 minutes of the second half, both teams were exchanging goals and deadlocked at a 9-9 tie. However, Fairfield kicked themselves into high gear and went on a 6-0 run for the remaining 15 minutes of the game. In addition, all six of the goals scored by Fairfield were unassisted.

The goal leader for the Stags was Kathleen Hulseman ’19 as she recorded four goals in a winning effort, including two late in the second half. Connolly and Russell both added three more goals, so these three scorers accounted for two-thirds of Fairfield’s scoring Saturday afternoon. For New Hampshire, Krissy Schafer ‘18 was the leading scorer with three goals as two Wildcats, Carly Wooters ’18 and Catherine Sexton ’19, recorded two points each.

For the most part, Fairfield controlled the game with 15 draw controls compared to New Hampshire’s 11. The Stags were also able to get four more free-position shots which gave Fairfield an opportunity to stay ahead. Offensively, Fairfield had 28 shots, 21 on goal, and New Hampshire had 21 shots, 17 on goal. More importantly, Fairfield outshot New Hampshire 17-10 in the second half, which helped propel the 6-0 halfway through.

With this victory on Saturday, Fairfield picked up their fourth win of the season, where they have won three in a row. The Stags look to keep building momentum when they take on Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa. this Sunday, March 11.