It’s been a big week for the Fairfield Stags Baseball team, going 3-1 with a big weekend conference series sweep over conference opponent; the Rider University Broncos. The week started out with a cancellation of the Stag’s game with the University of Connecticut, and then with a tough 6-5 loss to in-state opponent, the Yale University Bulldogs.

After being up 5-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, Yale came storming back, powered by a go-ahead three run home run by third baseman Alex Steigler, putting them up 6-5. Fairfield left the tying run on second base in the top of the ninth inning, when first basemen Ian Halpin ‘20, who went 3-5 with two runs batted in, struck out looking to end the game. Junior Peter Horn got the loss, giving up five earned on four hits in that fateful bottom of the seventh.

After that tough loss to Yale, Fairfield had to snap back with a big conference series against Rider. A three game sweep allowed Fairfield to get back to a conference record over .500, pulling them into a fifth place tie with Siena University at 5-4 in conference play. The series started out with a 13-4 drubbing of Rider at home, sparked by a six run first inning. That six run first was highlighted by a base-clearing double by Fairfield 3B Mitch Williams ‘18.

Sophomore Josh Arnold started this game for the Stags, throwing six innings, giving up three hits, allowing three earned runs and striking out nine. Left hander Pete Sorporowski ‘20 started for Rider, grinding out four innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits.

Game two was more of the same with Fairfield getting a 15-1 victory, powered by a seven run fourth and a grand slam by shortstop Jake Gethings ‘19. Starting pitcher John Signore ‘19 continued his hot streak, throwing a complete game, seven innings and striking out eight. SS Jake Gethings was 3-4 with five RBIs and the aforementioned grand slam.

Game three was a little closer with Fairfield grinding out a 5-4 victory, again powered by a four run first inning. Sophomore Austin Pope came in relief and threw five and two thirds innings, striking out seven, giving up zero runs and getting the win. Senior David Sacco came through with the two inning save, only giving up one hit.

Center fielder Drew Arciuolo ‘18 gave Fairfield the lead for good with an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth driving in left fielder Tim Zeng ‘19. Riding a three game winning streak, Fairfield welcomes the Hofstra Pride at 3 p.m. at Alumni Diamond on Wednesday and will go on the road for another weekend conference series against the Manhattan Jaspers this upcoming weekend.