Boston College made a mistake from the get-go. The Eagles, from the powerful Atlantic Coastal Conference, took the Stags of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference lightly and were upset as Fairfield invaded Chestnut Hill, Mass. to come away with a 66-58 win.

It was a massive win for the struggling Stags who stood at 2-5 before notching their third win of the year. Fairfield put forth their best defensive performance of the year as they allowed Boston College to lead for only three minutes and 12 seconds of the contest.

The game remained close throughout the first half with the Eagles heading into the locker room with a 26-25 lead. But the Stags turned it on in the third quarter as they outscored their Jesuit rivals 20-12 in the period to take a 45-38 lead into the final eight minutes of the game.

Fairfield was able to keep the home team at bay in the fourth quarter with clutch baskets from their star Samantha Cooper ‘18. At one point when the game was tied at 52, Cooper nailed three straight three-pointers to give the Stags a 61-52 advantage late in the game. Cooper finished the contest with a game-high 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds.

Solid free throw shooting and stout defensive play for the rest of the game saved the Stags down the stretch as they closed out the 66-58 win. Cooper was not the only Stag to shine in the game as Kendra Landy ‘19 posted her first double-double of her career with 10 points and 10 assists on the afternoon. Junior Khadidiatou Diouf chipped in 16 points for Fairfield to add to the offensive attack.

The Stags return to Alumni Hall this Wednesday, Dec. 6 when they welcome Villanova University to campus for a 7 p.m tip in hopes of winning their fourth game of the year. Villanova currently sits at No. 22 in the country.