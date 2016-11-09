A team is nothing without valuable leaders on and off the court. A group of individuals needs role models whom they can look up to as both athletes and people. Fairfield University women’s volleyball is fortunate to have someone who fits this bill admirably in star junior outside hitter Megan Theiller.

In the hollows of Alumni Hall, with nobody but her teammates and coaches watching, Theiller ‘18 savors the process that has made her arguably the best player in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. With fourteen of her closest friends, she has been a driving force behind what has become the nation’s longest winning streak at 18 games and counting.

“We go through hell everyday together” said the three-time MAAC Player of the Week honoree. “We wake up everyday and think about what is best for the team. This awesome group of girls is always making the right decisions on and off the court so we can be at our best as a team.”

With the team having her back, Theiller is making sure that her junior season will be one to go down in the record books. This past Saturday she became only the 13th Stag in program history to surpass 1,000 kills in her career in the red and white. With already 398 kills so far in this campaign, the veteran looks to use her dominate play to once again help Fairfield vie for another MAAC Championship come Nov.19 at Alumni Hall

“We are really going at it. I can’t wait for practice to see us improve and get better each day” Theiller ‘18 said. “We are going to really enjoy competing at home in front of our friends and family.”

Having Theiller, fellow junior Skyler Day as well as sophomore Mallory Bechtold and senior Megan O’Sullivan leading the charge arms Fairfield with a well-rounded attack that is unrivaled by any other MAAC foes. Now standing at 17-0 in conference play and 24-5 overall, there looks like there is no stopping the Stags with the formula.

But already being one of the best teams in Fairfield history is not enough for this bunch of Stags. Their motivation for success lives among them in Alumni Hall as they put up the nets for practice every day.

“Our tradition motivates us. We look up at the banners and we work not only for ourselves but we think about all those who have come before us” Theiller ‘18 said. “We want to represent Fairfield and those who have played to the best of our ability. These motives make us successful and want to go at it in the gym.”

Theiller’s ‘18 leadership and talent has given the Stags a player that personifies what the team is all about. Her hard work and devotion to her teammates has made her someone that everyone can aspire to be like.