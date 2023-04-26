As crowds of people herded into the Leo D. Mahoney Arena awaiting the Fairfield women’s first home game, no one could’ve expected just how strong the lady stags would start off their 2023-2024 season.

In front of the 976 fans in attendance, the women’s team decimated their opponents from Lehman College in a 101-14 win, securing them their highest-scoring game since 1999. This not only set high expectations for their next 28 games, but also for the class of 2027 as the four first-year players collectively scored just over half (57) of the Stag’s final score.

The three highest scorers all came from first-year student-athletes. Forward Meghan Anderson ‘27 led the game with a team-high of 19 points. Following closely behind her, guard Casey Prior ‘27 and ​​guard Kaety L’Amoreaux ‘27 were able to net 15 and 13 points, respectively. As for Prior, all of her points came from 3-point shots.

Contributing to the record-breaking game, graduate student guard Nicole Gallagher made a name for herself in a different way, as she joined the 1000th-point career club in her debut with the Stags. Gallagher spent her entire undergraduate playing for Bryant University, racking up 995 points before coming to Fairfield this season.

Five of the remaining points she needed to earn her title were all she was able to score this past Monday, but it’s clear her presence for the Stags will be invaluable as the season continues.

By halftime, the score revealed a staggering 47-point lead as the scoreboard read 50-3. As both teams headed into the locker room, Lehman’s field goal percentage stood at zero percent, whereas the Stags held stable at 45.75.

Despite the Lightning Bug’s finally scoring their first few shots of the game outside of a free throw in the third quarter, Fairfield’s defense and quick-thinking were nothing short of unstoppable. The women forced 16 steals and secured 47 rebounds throughout the course of the game, directly contributing to their triple-digit victory.

The women’s team will see if their first game was just luck or a beginning to a new routine as they head to Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, Nov. 10 to take on Lipscomb University.