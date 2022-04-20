On Tuesday, April 12, the Fairfield University women’s golf team participated in the Sacred Heart Spring Invitational at the Great River Golf Club in Milford, Conn.

Out of the four schools competing, the Stags finished third. Despite this, the Stags had a pair of golfers who finished in the top ten.

In the forty-player field, Sydney Nethercott ‘24 finished fifth. She finished with a score of 77. The second-year golfer has been one of the most promising players on the Stags, finishing in the top 15 in her previous three tournaments.

Also finishing in the top ten was Addy Douglas ‘23, coming in 10th. Douglas has also played at a high level as of late, finishing in the top 15 in her previous three tournaments alongside her sophomore colleague.

Other contributors included Riley Sullivan ‘22, who just missed the top fifteen by finishing in 16th place. Not too far behind Sullivan was graduate student Alexa Brown, finishing 19th.

Sophomore Grace Kryscio and Lucy Fowler ‘25 finished 24th and 30th, respectively. Annika Johnson ‘23, competing as an individual, finishing in 11th place.

The other schools who were competing at this year’s Sacred Heart Spring Invitational were host Sacred Heart, Hartford, and Holy Cross.

In addition, the golf team competed at the Hartford Gillette Ridge Invitational in Bloomfield, Conn. on April 15 through 16. They proceeded to finish second out of seven schools competing in the tournament.

Douglas finished in third place, moving up seven spots from the previous tournament. Also joining Douglas in the top ten was Nethercott, who took the seventh spot.

Other contributors to the tournament included Kryscio who finished twenty-sixth, Sullivan who finished twenty-ninth, and Brown who finished thirty-first.

The Stags, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in their season, head down south this weekend to Lake Buena Vista, Fla. for the 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament. The tournament will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

For more information about the team, please visit fairfieldstags.com.

