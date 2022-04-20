The weather is getting nicer, the sun is shining, the trees are blooming; summer is right around the corner. And with this summer weather, comes one of my all-time favorite activities: trips to the beach!

At Fairfield, we are lucky enough to live just a short drive away from some beautiful beaches: Penfield, Jennings and Sasco. You may be asking yourself what there is to do at the beach, especially if the weather is not quite nice enough to take a dip in the ocean? Luckily, the beach is my area of expertise and I have plenty of suggestions as to how to have a blast at the beach!

Have a Beach Day:

The most obvious answer as to what to do at the beach is to grab some friends and have a beach day. What better way is there to spend a hot, sunny day than at the beach? Find a group of people, throw on a bathing suit and pull out a good book. For me, there is nothing better than reading a compelling story with the ocean as my view. If reading is not your thing, go for a swim in the ocean, hang out with your peers or toss around a frisbee. There is an endless possibility of activities to ensure that you have a fun-filled day at the beach!

Help Out the Community:

If you want to spend time at the beach while also lending a hand to the Fairfield community, mark your calendars for Sunday, April 24. To help celebrate earth week, Leaders for Environmental Action at Fairfield (LEAF) is putting on a beach clean-up at Penfield Beach. This event is the perfect opportunity to get out in the sun, spend some time at the beach and do your part to keep the planet and the community clean.

Go for a Walk:

This may seem simple, but believe me, a walk on the beach can be extremely therapeutic. With finals coming up, it is important to take a break from all the stress that school can induce. The beach is the perfect place to take this break. Again, convince some friends, or even go by yourself. I can assure you that as soon as you set foot on the soft sand, all of your problems will melt away. The smell of the salty air, the calm crashing of the blue waves, the sounds of seagulls and laughter of families and friends enjoying their day at the beach. Taking a walk on the beach is truly the best way to clear your mind.

Watch the Sunset:

While many people may think the middle of the day is the best time to visit the beach, I would argue that sunset is better. At sunset, the beach becomes a magical place. The pinks, purples, yellows and oranges that light up the sky are reflected upon the ocean as the sun slowly sinks below the horizon. The atmosphere of the beach changes with the setting of the sun. What was once a loud and energetic scene during the day is now calm and quiet as the day comes to a peaceful end. One of my favorite ways to watch the sunset on the beach is with some pizza! You can make sunset on the beach a whole event. Grab some friends and some food and experience this truly breathtaking view for yourself.

There are so many ways to enjoy the beach, whether you feel like taking a dip in the ocean, helping to keep the beaches clean or watching the sunset. The semester is almost up so make sure to hit the Fairfield beaches while you can!

41 total views, 41 views today