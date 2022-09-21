After three straight wins against Bryant University, Sacred Heart University and Northeastern University, the Fairfield University women’s soccer team took their second loss of the season to Dartmouth by a score of 2-1, making them 5-2 on the year so far.

Fairfield started off hot with a goal in the nineteenth minute of the game by Maddy Theriault ‘26 with the assist from Hannah Vogt ‘23 to take the lead 1-0. The Stags then held off Dartmouth for the next 38 minutes until in the sixty-sixth minute Dartmouth scored the equalizer. Allie Winstanley of Dartmouth put it past Stag goalie Katie Wright ‘26 who recorded three saves on the day.

Then, just 18 minutes later at the eighty-fourth minute mark, Dartmouth took the lead scoring what would be the game winning goal. Allie Winstanley nailed it in and took the lead for Dartmouth.

Statistically, the Stags were right there with Dartmouth, getting out-shot by just one with twelve shots in comparison to Dartmouth’s thirteen. Both teams had the same amount of shots on goal and Dartmouth led in corners with six to Fairfield’s four. However, the only stat that Fairfield had on Dartmouth was fouls with ten compared to Dartmouth’s four which hurt the Stags in the end and contributed to their tough and hard fought loss.

The Stags then bounced back on Saturday Sept. 17 with a dominating shutout defeating Siena 3-0. This dropped Siena to a 0-6-2 record on the season, but brought the Stags to a 6-2 record continuing their hot start. This was the Stags start of their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) games against Siena.

Graduate Student Maddie Mills started off the scoring in this one scoring her third goal of the year at the twenty-second minute mark. She was assisted by Caroline Kelley ‘24. The goal came from a set that included Kelley launching a long pass in the air and Mills making a great play to head the ball into the back of the net. After that goal, the remainder of the first half remained scoreless.

Theriault then scored the Stags second goal of the match and her third of the season at the fifty-six minute mark to make the score 2-0, after a relentless Stags offense put up the first four shots of the second half.

The Stags third and final goal came at the sixty-ninth minute mark and put the game out of reach leading to a resounding 3-0 Stag victory. Allie Landino ‘23 took a shot which deflected off of a Sienna defender’s foot and found the back of the net.

Goalie Katie Wright played a great game in net saving all four of Siena’s shots on net. Sienna also had five more fouls than Fairfield with fourteen compared to Fairfield’s nine. This was Wright’s third shutout game of the young season.

“It’s a good road win,” Head Coach David Barrett said in the game’s official recap.

“We talked about how difficult it is to win on the road and to respect that process of having to go and earn wins. We learned something good today. We got three points on the road we’re looking forward to Marist next week.”

The Stags will continue the MAAC portion of their schedule versus Marist (2-1-4) on Saturday, Sept. 24 at home.

