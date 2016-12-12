‘Tis the season … for finals. When all you want to do is snuggle up on the couch with a mug of hot chocolate and watch a Christmas movie, knowing that finals are quickly approaching — they’re, like, next week, but it’s fine — is the ultimate buzzkill. If we’re being honest with ourselves, though, we know that a Netflix binge session is in our future, too. Here’s where you can stream the best movies to get you in the holiday spirit — even while visions of all the papers that you have to write and tests that you have to study for dance in your head.

Out of all the streaming websites available, Netflix is going to be your best friend during the holiday season. Their “Holiday Favorites” section is full of movies that are sure to have you feeling merry and bright in no time.

Girls’ night in? Love Actually has all that you could ask for — romance, comedy and British accents. You can also check out the 12 Dates of Christmas for a more classic rom-com feel.

Looking for a classic? Miracle on 34th Street is a classic Christmas film that was enjoyed for decades and truly shows the magical, triumphant spirit of Santa Claus. If you need some Bing Crosby in your life, White Christmas is the holiday classic for you.

Need a good laugh? (Yes, you do. It’s finals.) Look no further than Christmas with the Kranks. Scrooged takes everyone’s favorite Christmas tale and spins it with a more modern light.

Feeling nostalgic? Snow Day will have you feeling like you’re back in middle school where finals were a thing of Christmas Future. Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas also never gets old, I promise.

Want something that just feels Christmas-y? The Radio City Christmas Spectacular will definitely get you in the spirit.

Want to be scared? I don’t know why you would want to combine the holidays with horror movies, but you do you. Check out A Christmas Horror Story.

The full list of holiday movies on Netflix can be found here.

HBO Now and HBO Go are your next best bet for holiday movie streaming. You’ll forget all about finals and be so wrapped up — does that count as a pun? — when you watch some of the beloved favorites like How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol. Want something more adult? Bad Santa is there, too.

Amazon Instant Video offers a lot of options if you want to buy or rent (boo), but if you’re just looking to stream for free, you can check out Gremlins (again, not sure why you want Christmas to be scary, but whatever), or some classically corny options like Christmas Miracle, Christmas Lodge and Christmas Grace.

If you’re a Hulu person, your options are a little more limited, but you still have access to classics like A Very Brady Christmas and Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Merry streaming, Stags!