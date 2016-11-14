In the aftermath of one of the most controversial presidential elections in U.S. history, with the country seemingly more divided than ever, the only thing that people from both parties can agree on is that Americans need something to laugh about. What better to poke fun at than the always “meme-able” friendship between President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden? Here are the best moments from their completely-real-not-even-a-little-made-up relationship to get you through this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.