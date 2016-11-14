The Best of Obama and Biden’s Friendship

The Best of Obama and Biden’s Friendship

In the aftermath of one of the most controversial presidential elections in U.S. history, with the country seemingly more divided than ever, the only thing that people from both parties can agree on is that Americans need something to laugh about. What better to poke fun at than the always “meme-able” friendship between President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden? Here are the best moments from their completely-real-not-even-a-little-made-up relationship to get you through this week.

Biden: You have some big shoes to fill

Pence: I know, being VP is a huge responsibility.

B: No, Mike. The memes. pic.twitter.com/BLZ7vhQLB8 — Luke The Supertramp (@_craw4d4_) November 11, 2016

"I left a Kenyan passport in your desk, just to fuck with him"

"Joe"

"Oh and a prayer rug in your bedroom. He's gonna lose it!"

"Dammit Joe" pic.twitter.com/mEWo91OLuA — Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

january 20th, 2017 joe: "barack, where are we goin?"

barack: "far, far away, joe…far, far away." pic.twitter.com/t0ubTYRq14 — Austin (@aukmoore) October 10, 2016

"barack please don't leave me with them"

"joe you're leaving when I leave"

"oh right lmao love u" pic.twitter.com/zfIt3Bv0wl — heather (@witchyvibe) September 27, 2016

"Please"

"No, Joe the debate is on"

"Just turn to ESPN real quick. I wanna see the score"

"You have your own TV"

"It's scary in my room." pic.twitter.com/RAz6cv5Q7v — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) September 27, 2016

Obama: I'd like to sit alone, Joe. Biden: IMMA SIT BY YOU Obama: There's plenty of other seats. Biden: pic.twitter.com/zayDEDDdkH — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) February 6, 2015

Obama: I'm gonna do my speech.

Biden: Ok.

Obama: So no pointing at friends, Joe.

Biden: Ok.

Obama: I mean it.

Biden: pic.twitter.com/dttwxYSuEt — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) December 2, 2014

[Writing the State Of The Union]

OBAMA: So I'll say the state of the union is…

BIDEN: On fleek. Say it's on fleek. pic.twitter.com/5LLGvuRTha — Jamie Woodham (@jwoodham) January 21, 2015

Obama:tell the world were bros

Biden:*whispers* were bros

Obama:bro why'd u whisper

Biden:ur my world bro

Obama:bro pic.twitter.com/buCUU3nSI2 — Mitchie (@kylhoerenn) March 28, 2016

Biden: "Guess who just upper-decked the toilet outside the Oval Office?"

Obama: "Dammit Joe, I have to live here for two more months" pic.twitter.com/xBGOslRIRa — Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Biden: I think if we just leave a small-

Obama: No

Biden: Just a small Mouse Trap inspired-

Obama: No booby traps, Joe pic.twitter.com/qttZspBQDI — Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Obama: Check pl-

Biden: Actually, we'll take five more milkshakes and you can bill the White House on January 21st pic.twitter.com/KVcdBtQHAe — Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Obama: Did you replace all the toiletries with travel size bottles?

Biden: He's got tiny hands Barack, I want him to feel welcome here pic.twitter.com/e7NRIZ43Ww — Josh (@jbillinson) November 11, 2016

Biden: Mike, I don't like you, you don't like me

Pence: Let's keep this civil

Biden: Whatever. I'm taking the "World's Best VP" mug with me pic.twitter.com/NL58NBSmvV — Josh (@jbillinson) November 12, 2016

Biden: Like heck am I leaving him any ice cream, Barack here take a cone

Obama: Joe you know I'm lactose into-

Biden: Like. Heck. pic.twitter.com/zXGOTS2pNs — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 11, 2016

BIDEN: BE NICE AND DO IT OBAMA: No, Joe. BIDEN: [starts holding breath] OBAMA: pic.twitter.com/Rbf2GYgFsL — Reverend Scott (@Reverend_Scott) November 11, 2016

Biden: can i put whoopee cushions under all the chairs before he gets here Obama: joe im on the phone Biden:*muttering* u didnt say not to pic.twitter.com/qfjh3ffkPE — rudy mustang (@roostermustache) November 11, 2016

Obama:*sits down and whoopee cushion makes fart noise* what th- JOE Biden:*tears in his eyes, points at trump* HE WAS SUPPOSED TO SIT THERE — rudy mustang (@roostermustache) November 11, 2016

Biden: I found a cool new apartment for us downtown Obama: Joe…Michelle and I are- Michelle: [covers obama's mouth] are so excited! — paperwash© (@PaperWash) November 10, 2016

biden: cmon you gotta print a fake birth certificate, put it in an envelope labeled "SECRET" and leave it in the oval office desk

obama: joe pic.twitter.com/UTtv1JkE5o — jomny sun (@jonnysun) November 11, 2016

Obama: "Joe, why are you still holding my hand?"

Biden: "I wanna freak Mike Pence out"

Obama: "But why?"

Biden: "Just roll with it" pic.twitter.com/o5KZZ0Ysgz — thomas moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) November 12, 2016

Joe: I hid all the pens from Trump

Obama: Why?

Joe: Because he bringing his own.

Obama: ???

Joe: HE'S BRINGING HIS OWN PENCE pic.twitter.com/uni3WUd4X3 — The Hashtagonist (@TheHashtag0nist) November 12, 2016

Biden: bro come over

Obama: bro we're supposed to be packing

Biden: look I made a flipagram of us throughout our 8 years

Obama: BROO pic.twitter.com/eyXvy0RMZZ — keep breathing || 20 (@fIawlesssivan) November 11, 2016