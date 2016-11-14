The last full week before the Thanksgiving break is sure to be filled with tests, projects and essays, but it’s also shaping up to be a week packed with last-minute events before students disperse to enjoy the holiday. From movie screenings to Broadway trips, here’s what’s happening this week in Stag country.

Monday, Nov. 14

La Dolce Vita Film Screening – Presented by the Italian Studies Program, the classic Italian film will be shown in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 6:30 p.m. following a brief introduction by Dr. Mary Ann Carolan, professor of modern languages and literature.

Thanksgiving Drive for Military – Beginning on Nov. 14, the University’s chapter of the Wounded Warrior Project will collect non-perishable food and toiletries for military members overseas. Items can be dropped off at the Barone Campus Center Information Desk, as well as Townhouse 156 by Dec. 5.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

NT Live: Hamlet – Enjoy an encore showing of Shakespeare’s Hamlet, starring Academy Award nominee Benedict Cumberbatch as Hamlet at 2 p.m. in the Quick Center. This timeless tragedy of a son trying to avenge his father’s murder gets a unique spin from director Lyndsey Turner, who brings the Shakespeare classic into modernity.

Matilda on Broadway – The Fairfield University Student Association is hosting a trip to New York City’s Shubert Theatre to see one of Broadway’s most famous shows, Matilda. Busses leave from the traffic circle at 3:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.

Cremonini and Magic Realism in Italy – Distinguished Professor at Hunter College and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York Dr. Emily Braun visits Fairfield to discuss the art of Italian visual artist Leonardo Cremonini. Presented in union with the Leonardo Cremonini (1925-2010): Timeless Monumentality—Paintings from the William Louis-Dreyfus Foundation exhibition showing at the Fairfield Art Museum, Braun’s presentation will begin at 5 p.m. in the Wien Experimental Theatre at the Quick Center.

Women’s Basketball v. Loyola – Head to Alumni Hall to watch the women’s basketball team take on Loyola Maryland at the George Bisacca Court. Tip off is at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Ukraine Today: A First-Hand Report – Professor of Economics Kathryn Nantz and Professor of Business Management David Schmidt share their experiences from their recent two-week trip to Ukraine in a presentation sponsored by the Russian, East European and Central Asian Studies Program that begins at 5 p.m. in the Multimedia Room of the DiMenna-Nyselius Library. The duo will offer their reflections on their time conducting academic integrity workshops with their Ukrainian colleagues.

Timothy P. Shriver, PhD: Overcoming the Fear of Difference – The 19th Annual Jacoby-Lunin Humanitarian Lectureship presents Dr. Timothy P. Shriver, chairman and CEO of the Special Olympics. Beginning at 8 p.m. in the Quick Center, Shriver will detail his experiences as a public servant, activist, film producer and author. Tickets are $5 for students, $35 for general admission and $27 for Quick Center members.

Thursday, Nov. 17

American Music Series Listening Sessions – Join jazz double bassist, composer and Professor of Music Brian Torff, and special guests as they discuss the evolution of American music genres. Beginning at 6 p.m. in the Wien Experimental Theatre, the event is free and open to the public.

Inspired Writer Series – Mary Donnarumma Sharnick ‘73 returns to her old stomping grounds when she presents her latest book, Orla’s Canvas, at Fairfield University’s Downtown Bookstore at 7 p.m. A fictional tale of an 11-year-old Louisiana girl in the Civil Rights-era South, Sharnick’s novel was the winner of the 2016 Connecticut Press Club Communications Contest.

Film Club Trip: Fantastic Beasts – The Film Club is sponsoring a trip to see the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them at the Bow Tie Cinemas in Trumbull, Conn. The club leaves from Xavier Hall at 9 p.m. for the 10 p.m. showing. To receive one of the 14 free tickets, RSVP to michael.darchi@student.fairfield.edu.

Friday, Nov. 18

Diwali After Party – Students can participate in an after party celebrating one of the biggest Hindu festivals from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Oak Room of the BCC. Traditionally observed as a five-day celebration, the third day marks the Diwali festival — or “Festival of LIghts —, which will be celebrated at Fairfield with music, food and dancing.

Fairfield Flicks Presents: Deepwater Horizon – Based on the story of the BP oil spill, the recent release will be shown in the Gonzaga Auditorium at 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

REMIXX Showcase – The Remixx Dance & Step Team will hold their annual showcase in the Gonzaga Auditorium beginning at 7:30 p.m. and will highlight both their individual and group performances. Tickets will be sold at the door and an after party will follow in the Oak Room from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.