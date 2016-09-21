Were your Emmy predictions right? On Sunday night, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Going into the night, a few shows rose above the rest, including HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and FX’s “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” As Kimmel stated, “If your show doesn’t have a dragon or a white Bronco in it, go home.”

Although it seemed like the winners were pretty predictable, there were some first time winners in the crowd. Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress were both won by first timers. Jeffrey Tambor won the lead actor award by playing a transgender woman in the Amazon series “Transparent.” Tambor’s speech took a stand and encouraged the industry to start offering more job opportunities to the trans community. Winning Outstanding Lead Actress was Tatiana Maslany for her work in “Orphan Black.”

Another first time winner was “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Coming into the night with a total of six nominations, they walked out with five. Not only did they come home with the Limited Series Emmy, but Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance all won acting awards. Paulson and Vance won Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a Limited Series, while Brown won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series. One of the highlights of the show was when Paulson won her award and hugged Marcia Clark, the prosecutor she played whom she brought as a guest to the show.

However, the top winners of the night were “Veep” and “Game of Thrones.” Let’s just say that Kimmel had the right idea starting the show by flying in on a dragon. Going into the night, “Game of Thrones” was a shoo-in for wins with a total of 24 nominations. They lit the stage on fire with a total of 12 wins, including the highest honor with the show’s win in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Even though Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke should have taken home the awards for Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively, GOT still went home as the heavyweight champions. Over the last six seasons, GOT has accrued 106 nominations and now boasts a total of 38 trophies, beating the previous record of 37 held by “Frasier.”

HBO’s comedy, “Veep” was a winner as well. Their night started with 16 nominations and concluded with taking home three awards. Julia Louis-Dreyfus won Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for the fifth year in a row, dedicating her speech to her late father who died on Sept. 16. “Veep” also took home Outstanding Comedy Series for the second year in a row. This year’s wins gave HBO the most awards for a program with an outstanding 22 Emmys overall.

As the lights fell down on the stage, the winners walked away from the night with their trophies in hand. Another Emmy Awards season passed with more records broken for Primetime TV.