#stagsVOTE : A Feature on Students' Opinions on the Upcoming Election Jesse Erickson November 4, 2016 For the next couple of days until the Election, The Mirror will be featuring students and their opinions on the upcoming election. Senior Mackensie Crowley on voting for Hillary Clinton: "I'm not too embarrassed to say I'm voting for Hillary. I think she is absolutely the most qualified candidate, and I'm not willing to budge on my reproductive rights. Clinton's the best on women's health issues." A photo posted by The Fairfield Mirror (@fairfieldmirror) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:30pm PDT Junior Michaela Venditti on this year's election: "I think that whoever becomes president will drastically change how the country is run regardless of who wins. I think history will be made – whether good or bad will be determined. I think that both candidates won't do anything that will benefit our country based on what we have been shown in the debates and what they've said in general. So come Tuesday, history will be made and we'll figure out if our country is doomed or not." #StagsVOTE A photo posted by The Fairfield Mirror (@fairfieldmirror) on Nov 3, 2016 at 7:08am PDT Sophomore Emma Rybacki on females voting for Trump: "Personally, I believe it is up to the individual to make an informed decision and one that is not influenced by the media, your friends, and your family. If you are female and want to vote for Trump, go ahead. But, make sure you are voting for the correct reasons. If it is simply because you hate Hilary, odds are you are not making the most informed decision. Weigh the pros and the cons and using your own judgement, vote for the best candidate." A photo posted by The Fairfield Mirror (@fairfieldmirror) on Nov 3, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT Junior John Nikas on voting for Donald Trump: "I'm voting for Trump because I believe he will do a better job in office, better than hillary can, provided her track record with our troops and her handling of classified intel." A photo posted by The Fairfield Mirror (@fairfieldmirror) on Nov 4, 2016 at 8:17am PDT