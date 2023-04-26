The 2000s called, and they want their Presidential Ball back! This past Friday, Stags from all grades donned their brightly colored butterfly clips, shutter glasses and LED bracelets in order to celebrate Fairfield University Student Association’s 20th annual Pres Ball. While the never-ending rainstorms seemed to cast a gloomy shadow over the celebration, the clouds could not dim the flashing lights of the electric dance floor. With iconic Y2K fashion trends, memorable hits from the early 2000s and delicious food, it was certainly a night to remember.

More Butterflies, Please

In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Pres Ball, FUSA challenged the students of Fairfield to take a trip back to the 2000s, and they did not disappoint. Vibrant greens, oranges, pinks, reds, purples, yellows and blues took over the dance floor in the form of dresses, shoes, glasses and ties. Stepping into the tent, students were immediately taken back in time. Tables were set up with brightly colored tablecloths, and at each was a selection of LED bracelets and shutter glasses set to heighten any outfit. Balloons were dispersed throughout the area, as well as blow-up telephones, boom boxes and microphones, enhancing the 2000s theme and creating a perfect space for celebration.

Fire Burnin’ On The Dance Floor

It would not be a 2000s celebration without some of the year’s greatest hits. On the dance floor, many found themselves dancing along to Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service,” and “Give Me Everything”. Swifties could find themselves singing along to “Love Story,” “Red,” “Blank Space” and “You Belong With Me.” For fans who prefer the slower songs, “How to Save a Life,” “Hey There Delilah” and “My Heart Will Go On” were played. Hit songs such as “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” “September,” “Girlfriend” and “It’s Tricky,” could be heard as well. A playlist that ensured a night of exhilarating dancing.

You gonna eat your tots?

Where there is a party, there is food and FUSA went all out. For those with a sweet tooth, an entire candy bar could be found. Airheads, Rice Krispies, Ring pops and so much more to fill anyone’s sugar needs. For anyone looking for something a little more filling, mac n’ cheese bites, chicken nuggets, pigs in a blanket, spring rolls, waffle fries, egg rolls and so much more could be found. A delicious mix of sweet and savory to provide just enough energy for a night of fun!

Taking a trip back to the 2000s for this year’s Pres Ball, FUSA did an incredible job providing a night full of celebration. Their diligence and quick thinking on their feet to accommodate for the rainfall did not go unnoticed. Stags were able to dance the night away, creating memories that will last them a lifetime.