It’s almost here, Stags. On Oct. 13 (spooky), Fairfield is hosting the annual Red Sea Madness, and this year will feature rapper T-Pain. Check out these fun facts about this fall’s performer:

1. His real name is Faheem Rashad Najm.

2. His stage name, T-Pain, is actually short for “Tallahassee Pain”, a nod to his hometown and the difficulties that he had growing up there.

3. He’s married, with three kids. He wed his bride, Amber, in 2003.

4. He’s releasing his new album, “OBLiViON” on Nov. 17.

5. His love for music started at a young age. By the time he was 10-years-old, he had turned his bedroom into a music studio.

6. He’s famous for popularizing the use of auto-tune in his music to manipulate his vocals.

7. He was raised in a Muslim household.

8. In 2006, he founded his own record label called Nappy Boy Entertainment.

9. Want to sound just like him? He created an iPhone app called “I Am T-Pain” that allows you to auto-tune your own voice.

10. He’s a Libra. His birthday is Sept. 30. Happy belated!