Best Things About Fall in the Field

The weather has finally cooled down. The crisp fall weather of Connecticut is perfect for hiking or going for a run outside.

Family & Alumni Weekend. What is better than having the ‘rents and all of your graduated friends back in Stag Country for a few days?

The first day of October marks the first day that animals are allowed on the beach, which means more dogs and horses. The unusually warm weather for this time of year has afforded students the ability to still enjoy days on the sand, and interact with these adorable animals.

Apple picking. Fresh produce + Instagram-worthy photos = One happy Stag.

It’s finally time for fall fashion. Strap on those Bean boots and Patagonias; it’s finally sweater weather.

Red Sea Madness. This year’s festivities will feature rapper T-Pain.

Seasonal food. Start ordering your PSLs and making pumpkin bread ASAP. Did we mention that it’s finally Mallomar season, too?

Halloween. Why it is the best holiday is pretty self-explanatory.