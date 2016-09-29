Feature Piece: Marydjina Barionnette Gabriella Minos September 29, 2016 Major/Minor: Computer Science / Studio Arts & Math Job: Residence Assistant Fun Fact: I speak four languages (Japanese, French, Creol, and English) Where are you from: Providence, RI Favorite place to get tacos: My kitchen at home Best ice cream spot in Fairfield: Sunnydaes Einstein’s/coffee order: Straight black coffee Most inspirational person on campus: Everyone at campus ministry. They are all welcoming and genuine people who make me smile. Favorite off campus activity: Finding new restaurants Best late night snack: kettle potato chips with sriracha sauce Best place to study: Campus Ministry If you were a dog, what kind of dog would you be? Husky Funniest/most embarrassing story? When I was in elementary school, I was in a partial play for Wicked. It was my turn to sing. Even though we had performed this play two times before I was still very nervous because this time there was a lot of people. I went up to the microphone, opened my mouth to sing and out came a burp for like five seconds. It echoed throughout the stadium as the song played. Even though I did somehow start singing, I will never forget that moment. Best event at Fairfield? The Fall Concert If you could be anything what would you be? A world traveler or a volunteer with a steady and generous stream of income from a tech job on the side. Favorite family member? My sisters What are you most looking forward to in the future? The many possibilities. The fact that I don’t know is both really exciting and very scary. It means anything can happen. How many kids do you want? Two Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published. Name* Email* Website Comment