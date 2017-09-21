Fairfield Stags Volleyball season is off and running as Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play is heating up. One force who is making a name for herself this year for the Stags is Kaitlyn Fisher ‘19. She is getting her opportunity to make a difference for the Stags and she is making the most out of it.

Fisher is quickly inserting her name along with Skyler Day ‘18 as the top leading scorers for Fairfield. As the Plainfield, Ill. native enters her junior campaign, Fisher cannot contain her excitement for this young season to progress and repeat as MAAC champions.

“I cannot be more excited and it is going by really fast. I just want it to slow down. I am really looking forward to what we have in store for the season,” said Fisher.

As an upperclassman, the right side attacker is finally getting her shot to show her talent and intangibles on the court. Fisher has enjoyed being a big contributor to Fairfield’s success on the court thus far this season.

“I feel like I’m contributing as best as I can. I hope I can continue to do so because I feel like I can step forward and bring forth more to the team,” said the wing spiker.

The right side hitter compliments her teammates for her own accomplishments because she is aware that she is not the only reason for her success.

“I contribute it all to my team and without Taylor [Rudden ‘19] giving me that perfect pass or Manuela [Nicolini ‘20] giving me that perfect set, I would not be able to get any of those kills. My team is everything to my success,” said Fisher.

Fisher is the first to give all credit to her head coach, Todd Kress, who gives her the best opportunity to succeed. Kress is a mastermind when it comes to knowing strikers like Fisher and knowing strengths and weaknesses.

“He ensures that I get the best possible set that works for me. He ensures that we are all coming together and that we are staying positive on the court, by working as hard as we can,” said the Plainfield native.

Winning the MAAC title at Alumni Hall was something that the 6-foot-2-inch striker, in addition to the rest of the team, want to repeat that feeling again.

“Everyone wants to play on their home court in front of all their home fans. It’s just an exciting experience and I hope to host the MAAC for years to come,” Fisher added.

Fisher, along with the rest of the Stags, are ecstatic to undergo MAAC play again after winning the MAAC championship in 2015 as well as 2016. Winning the 2016 MAAC title at Alumni Hall puts Fairfield on notice for all other MAAC competitors.

“We’re back to back MAAC champs so we know they are going to bring their best. We need to be even better on our side to win it again,” said Fisher.

She knows what the job at hand is this season: to win the MAAC championship for a third year in a row. With the junior attacker being a good compliment to Day, that is a noticeable one-two punch for the Stags on offense to score kills.