Being a college student comes with the stress of preparing for the impending adult world. Everything you do as Stag will ideally contribute to your resume; a résumé that will hopefully land you a dream job after graduation. However, finding said job, or an internship, is not easy. The television show “Seinfeld” reminds us to not stress because we’re all going through the same thing.

You’re starting to apply early. It’s only the winter and you’ve already started to look for positions that start in the summer and fall. You’ve totally got it.

You hear about everyone else who is getting offers and you almost feel like it’s a competition.

You get your first interview. Is it possible to feel relieved and anxious at the exact same time?

Things didn’t end up working out. You’re trying not to get discouraged. Think about it; the interview process was great practice and now you can move forward with more confidence.

You’ve started to recite your elevator pitch in your sleep. You’ve answered the question, “So, tell me about yourself” more times than you can count.

By now, you have sent your résumé everywhere. Needless to say, you’re exhausted and losing patience. Playing the waiting game is not fun.

At every family gathering, your relatives start asking what your future plans are. There are only so many ways to say that you aren’t sure.

You’ve gotten your first offer. After countless hours of filling out applications, refining your résumé and trying not to get hung up on the companies that have ghosted you, it was worth it.

You realize that it will always work out. Didn’t get the internship you wanted? Fill your summer with other experiences for your résumé. Graduating without a job? Try not to stress; everything will work out in the end.