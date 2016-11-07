We’ve all been there: it’s 11:55 p.m. and your nine page research paper is due at midnight. You haven’t even begun your citations yet and you wonder exactly how you could have gotten to this point.

The first time your professor mentions the assignment. It may have been syllabus week, but you have better things to worry about than to start thinking about a big project that is due in several months.

People in your class are asking your professor to read their drafts. Meanwhile, you don’t even know the topic that you are supposed to be writing about.

When your classmate texts you the week before asking a question about the assignment. You think to yourself, “Maybe I should start.”

The class before the assignment is due, your professor begins to lecture everyone about procrastination. It’s a good thing that you utilize selective hearing and don’t listen to the fact that your paper should be completed rather than only in its editing stage.

Even your roommates start telling you to do your work.

You make the trek to the library a few days before the due date. Mainly to stop hearing the people you live with bother you about starting.

You make solid progress … for about 30 minutes. Then, you reward yourself with an hour long social media break.

After another unproductive hour, you call it quits. You’ll just buy a lot of coffee and pull an all-nighter tomorrow.

Now, with 15 minutes left, it’s getting down to the wire. Cue the panic because obviously Blackboard isn’t loading at the most important time.

You finally submitted the paper. You can breathe again and you probably deserve a drink.