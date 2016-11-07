It’s no surprise that the main event of this week is Election Day, but voting isn’t the only thing going on in Stag Country this week. Once you’ve submitted your ballot, be sure to check out some of the other happenings going on around campus this week.

Monday, Nov. 7

Matilda Broadway tickets go on sale – Sponsored by the Fairfield University Student Association, students will be able to purchase tickets for the Nov. 15 performance of this Broadway classic.

Michael Miller Presents … Know Yourself and Be Your Best With Others — Fairfield alumnus, Michael Miller is set to deliver a motivational talk in the Barone Campus Center Oak Room to kick off Leadership Awareness Week at the University. Open to all students, the event is also a First Year Experience Thrive credit; plus, all those in attendance for the 7 p.m. discussion will be entered in a drawing for an Archie Moore’s Bar and Restaurant gift card.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Election Viewing parties – Beginning at 8 p.m., there will be several different viewing parties around campus to watch as the voting results pour in and our next president is announced. College Democrats will host their viewing party in the Oak Room, while the College Republicans will watch from the BCC Mezzanine. Another viewing party will take place in the Quad.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Human Library – From 2 to 5 p.m. in the DiMenna-Nyselius Library on Wednesday and 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, the Human Library will bring to life the stories and experiences of real people, all with the goal of promoting diversity. Attendees will have the chance to interact with the human “books” and ask them questions about their experiences.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Flag Dedication for Veteran’s Day – Beginning at 10 a.m., members of the Fairfield community will gather at the flagpole between Donnarumma Hall and Bellarmine Hall to honor all those who have served the United States. The flag that will be raised in the ceremony is a gift from Lt. Col. Timothy Biggs — father of recent graduate Taylor Biggs ‘16. The flag flew in Iraq and Afghanistan during Lt. Col. Biggs’ combat mission.

FUSA bowling – A FUSA tradition, students can enjoy a free night of glow-in-the-dark bowling at Nutmeg Bowling Alley. Buses leave the BCC Traffic Circle at 9:30 p.m.

Dolan Lecture Series: Lessons in Leadership – Featuring Fairfield alumna and president of Personal Investing at Fidelity Investments Kathleen Murphy, the lecture will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to all.

Friday, Nov. 11

Basketball doubleheader v. Sacred Heart – Sponsored by Stags in the Stands, the first 500 students who attend the games at Webster Bank Arena will receive a limited edition Stags American flag T-shirt. The games begin at 5 p.m. and are free to students.

Fairfield Flicks: War Dogs – Starring Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Bradley Cooper and Ana de Armas, the crime drama follows two arms dealers who receive a contract from the Pentagon to sell arms and ammunition to Afghan ally troops, according to IMDb. Bring your friends to the 10 p.m. showing and enjoying snacks and refreshments with the late-night film.

Saturday, Nov. 12

Volleyball v. Quinnipiac – Join the women’s volleyball team as they face Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference rival Quinnipiac University as they play in their Senior Day game on their home court at Alumni Hall at 1 p.m.

South Side Cafe: Jeff LeBlanc – 29-year-old Jeff LeBlanc returns to Fairfield to show off his R&B sound. Beginning at 10 p.m., students can enjoy LeBlanc’s performance with free refreshments, crafts and a late-night food menu.