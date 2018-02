Valentines for Your Deer-ly Beloved

The Coffee Break team devised some Fairfield themed valentines to share with your future StagMate!

To:

I love you with all of my hart

From:

To:

Thanks to you I’ll never go stag again

From:

To:

I like you more than you doe

From:

To:

You’re someone worth fawning over

From:

To:

Damn girl you are cervine looks today

From: