As author Alan D. Wolfelt says, “Food is symbolic of love when words are inadequate.” Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and, whether or not you enjoy this holiday, many of us have one love that will not ever betray us: food. Food has a way of making us feel like we are in love, whether we are sharing food with somebody we care about or the food is just that good. During this time of year, the Valentine’s Day aisle of every store is filled with chocolate and candy. While millions of people may be splurging on Feb. 14, there are ways to celebrate V-day without eating the most sugary foods out there. Here are four healthy foods that just happen to be red, and how they can benefit your body:

Pomegranates

Pomegranate is usually the scent of our Bath and Body Works hand soap, however the fruit itself can do great things for our bodies. Pomegranates contain flavonoids, which can prevent cancer cells from growing or even spreading. They are also filled with vitamins A, C and E, which help keep our immune and digestive systems healthy. The nutrition facts for pomegranates also show that they are a good source of iron. This year, ditch your pomegranate-scented soap for pomegranate juice, seeds or syrup!

Strawberries

I am a skincare fanatic, so the skin benefits of strawberries immediately caught my attention. Like many fruits, strawberries contain alpha hydroxy acid and antioxidants that prevent wrinkles and sagging skin. Several sources confirm that the antioxidants in strawberries also maintain eye health and can improve vision. Hint: for Valentine’s Day, enjoy your edible skincare covered in chocolate and sprinkles!

Red Wine

If you’re 21 or over, you may be enjoying a glass of red wine on Valentine’s Day. Red wine contains antioxidants that protect the lining of the blood vessels in your heart, making it “heart-healthy.” Besides this, red wine helps lower cholesterol and may reduce the formation of blood clots. Be careful though, red wine still counts as an alcoholic beverage and should only be enjoyed in moderation.

Cranberries

The cranberry is an incredible fruit. Their best known benefit is probably their ability to prevent urinary tract infections. Cranberry juice and pills can be your best friend if you are in this situation. Apart from this, cranberries are a great source of fiber, which improves your digestive health. To keep a red theme this Valentine’s Day, start your morning off with a glass of cranberry juice!