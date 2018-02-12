Monday 2/12

Men’s Basketball v. Canisius College – Cheer on the Stags while they take on the Canisius Golden Griffins in Buffalo, N.Y. If you can’t make it to the game, keep up with the live stream here.

Wednesday 2/14

Ash Wednesday Mass – Join Campus Ministry for Mass at The Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius Loyola. All are welcome. Mass times include: 12:10 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Men and Women Swimming 2018 MAAC Championships – Support Fairfield Swimming and Diving while they compete in the 2018 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17.

Women’s Lacrosse at UConn – Cheer on the women’s lacrosse team as they take on the UConn Huskies. Watch the livestream here at 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball v. Marist – Show your support for the women’s basketball team at Alumni Hall at 7 p.m. as they face the Marist Red Foxes.

Thursday 2/15

Men’s Basketball v. Marist – Support the Men’s Basketball team as they take on the Marist Red Foxes at Webster Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Buses will run from the Barone Campus Center traffic circle to Webster Bank Arena from 6 p.m. until the game ends.

Friday 2/16

Fairfield Flicks Thor: Regnarok – Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, the mighty Thor finds himself in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk, his former ally and fellow Avenger. Join Thor in his quest for survival and bring your friends to Fairfield’s on-campus movie theater with free popcorn, candy and refreshments. The show starts at 10 p.m. in Gonzaga Auditorium.

Saturday 2/17

Men’s Basketball v. Quinnipiac – Watch the Stags take on the Bobcats at Webster Bank Arena at 1 pm. Buses will run from the BCC traffic circle to Webster Bank Arena from 6 p.m. until the game ends.

Sunday 2/18

Fairfield University Student Association Senate: General Senate Meeting – All full-time undergraduate students are invited to attend and make their voices heard at the General Senate Meetings of the FUSA Senate. Important topics relevant to the undergraduate student body are discussed and voted on at these meetings. Join FUSA in the Lower Level BCC from 6:30–9 p.m.