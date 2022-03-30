With spring right around the corner and warmer temperatures to follow, Stags finally have a chance to enjoy the outdoors once more. Fortunately, there are plenty of events on campus for students to come together and enjoy the turning weather.

One of the most beloved events among Fairfield students is Clam Jam, an annual celebration for upperclassmen to enjoy the sun, friends and their semester finally coming to a close. Beginning in 1987 and returning to Penfield Beach once more in 2022, the long-standing event offers a lineup of live music, food, drinks, as well as beer for 21+ students. Clam Jam will be taking place this year on April 30, so be sure to secure your tickets once they’re available!

There are plenty of other ways to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather, including campus hosted events such as the upcoming Wiffle Ball Home Run Derby. Hosted by The Healthy House, the event encourages “everyone to come out with their best swings and enjoy some time outside.” The derby will take place on Saturday, April 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. between Townhouses 11 and 12. There will be prizes available for the top three finishers, so be sure to make your way out!

Pong for the People is a water pong tournament that will be held with the intent of fundraising money for a local soup kitchen and food pantry. The $10 entrance fee for each player entered in the tournament will be put towards a soup kitchen which is to be announced, a potential option being Prospect House in Bridgeport. Pong for the People will be taking place on Sunday, April 3 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Townhouse Block 11. Be sure to bring a partner, as the tournament winners will each receive a 15 dollar gift card of their choosing to any restaurant in town!

Join the Find-A-Cure house on April 9 to participate in an Easter egg hunt for a good cause. The entry fee to join is only five dollars, and all proceeds will be donated to the Testicular Cancer Foundation. Throughout the afternoon, eggs—with prizes such as candy and cash—will be hidden around the lawn near Townhouse Blocks 11 and 12. If you’re lucky enough to find it, there will be a grand prize egg with a gift card to any local business in Fairfield! The Easter egg hunt will take place in the afternoon on April 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. by Townhouse 113.

Join WholeHeartedly Me in enjoying the spring weather with some outdoor volleyball on Monday, April 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Taking place in the backyard of Townhouse 126, event organizers are excited to host once again, explaining, “We did this a lot in spring 2021 and felt like it allowed us to socialize and take a break from our phones and schoolwork, while also being a good form of exercise.” Coordinators of the event hope to gather even more community members this year, so be sure to stop by if you can!

Be sure to keep up to date with Life@Fairfield to be notified when events like these are taking place. With beautiful weather on the horizon, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the upcoming season with fellow Stags!

