April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which aims to promote education about sexual assault and prevention. In recognition of this awareness campaign, the bulletin board in the Lower Level of the John A. Barone Campus Center outside the Office of Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs was covered with characters with ‘Finding Nemo’ and the line from the movie: “Don’t touch the butt.”

Students posted on their social media accounts to expressed their disapproval of the use of the children’s movie, arguing that it was insensitive to the serious topic. Shortly after it was put up, the display was taken down and replaced with Inter-Residential Housing Association flyers featuring pictures of students with the phrase “No More” and several statistical resources displayed in small typed font.

SDMA is holding a dialogue on April 15 at 5:00 p.m. in the SDMA office about consent and sexual assault.

Featured in The Mirror’s Opinion section this week is a Letter to the Editor from a student regarding her reaction to the board as well as SDMA’s official statement written by Ophelie Rowe-Allen, director of SDMA.