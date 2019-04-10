Thursday, 4/4
10:09 a.m.
A W.B. Mason delivery truck struck a guardrail near the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius of Loyola. The matter was investigated by DPS.
9:20 p.m.
Four students were found in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol in Regis Hall. The students were documented and referred to student conduct.
Saturday, 4/6
12:20 a.m.
A handicap sign post was removed and used to it break a window at the townhouses. There are no suspects at this time.
2:00 a.m.
Student found in possession of marijuana in Gonzaga Hall. The student was documented and referred to student conduct.
7:28 p.m.
A student was arrested by Fairfield Police for driving under the influence after losing control of vehicle and striking a light pole on Leeber Road. Two other students were in the car with no injuries.
Sunday, 4/7
3:15 p.m.
A student reported that someone had vandalized their vehicle in the area of the 15 block at the townhouses sometime overnight. There are no suspects at this time.
Monday, 4/8
12:24 p.m.
A non-student struck a rock in the roadway while driving on Murphy Road. It created an oil leak and the car was towed.
