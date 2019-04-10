Thursday, 4/4

10:09 a.m.

A W.B. Mason delivery truck struck a guardrail near the Egan Chapel of St. Ignatius of Loyola. The matter was investigated by DPS.

9:20 p.m.

Four students were found in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alcohol in Regis Hall. The students were documented and referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 4/6

12:20 a.m.

A handicap sign post was removed and used to it break a window at the townhouses. There are no suspects at this time.

2:00 a.m.

Student found in possession of marijuana in Gonzaga Hall. The student was documented and referred to student conduct.

7:28 p.m.

A student was arrested by Fairfield Police for driving under the influence after losing control of vehicle and striking a light pole on Leeber Road. Two other students were in the car with no injuries.

Sunday, 4/7

3:15 p.m.

A student reported that someone had vandalized their vehicle in the area of the 15 block at the townhouses sometime overnight. There are no suspects at this time.

Monday, 4/8

12:24 p.m.

A non-student struck a rock in the roadway while driving on Murphy Road. It created an oil leak and the car was towed.