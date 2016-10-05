Naples, Italy- According to NBC News, two paintings by Vincent Van Gogh that were stolen from the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam in 2002 were found on Sept. 30 in Italy during a crackdown against the Naples-based Camorra crime clan. The stolen paintings that were recovered are “Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church in Nuenen” and “View of the Sea at Scheveningen,” which were both early works of Van Gogh, painted in the 1800s.

Seychelles, Africa- Two American sisters Annie Korkki, 37, and Robin Korkki, 42, were found dead on Sept. 29 in their hotel room where they were vacationing. There were no signs of injury on the women, according to NBC News.

Islamabad, Pakistan- Pakistan rejected the claim that India sent troops across the border to target suspected Pakistani militants. India claimed on Sept. 30 that troops were sent across the border to fight militants that numbered in the “double digits,” according to NBC. However, Pakistan claimed that the Indian troops were “unprovoked” when they attacked.

Tel Aviv, Israel- World leaders attended the funeral of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Israeli President Shimon Peres on Sept. 30. Peres was 93 years old when he died on Sept. 27 after having a stroke. President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and 90 other delegates from 70 different countries attended the service.