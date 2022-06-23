Certain Facilities on Campus Remain Open for the Summer

Though campus is quieter than usual this time of the year, the DiMenna-Nyselius Library, Leslie C. Quick, Jr. Recreation Complex and The Levee remain open this summer for visiting guests and students residing on campus.

The library, an academic hub on campus, stays open throughout the whole summer continuing to welcome students, faculty and more.

Sharon Sparkman, circulation supervisor, describes summers in the library being “busy, as it’s the perfect opportunity to prepare for the coming fall semester.”

Specifically, the library holds programs such as the Summer Reading Challenge and participates in Student Orientation for incoming first-year students.

The library has modified hours throughout the summer season with regular hours set to go back into effect on Sept. 6, 2022.

Additionally, the Leslie C. Quick Jr. Recreation Complex, the campus gym, also remains open for the summer with summer hours substantially differing from those during the school year.

According to Elizabeth Blagys, assistant director of recreation, the RecPlex does “not typically run programs in the summer.” However, Blagys continues that this summer Kate Junkins ‘23, a student spin instructor working on campus, is leading two spin classes per week. Each class costs $5 and is open to faculty, staff, on-campus summer residents, summer members and University-students.

The RecPlex is also participating in the orientation week for first-year students, as the fieldhouse is set up with chairs and a stage that will remain in place until the last day of orientation on June 29.

Blagys further comments on building engagement during the summer compared to the school year, as she describes the RecPlex usage as being “significantly lower in the summer.”

Although overall building usage is down, she adds that “while our cardio and weight rooms aren’t busy, the fieldhouse, pool and locker rooms definitely are.”

This is due to the many camps, including volleyball, swim and basketball camp, that use the RecPlex facilities throughout the summer, keeping the RecPlex busy even during its off months.

Finally, for a quick bite to eat, the Levee is open throughout the summer! The hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.