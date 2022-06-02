The Fairfield Fire Department received a call just prior to 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31 stating that a worker had fallen through a skylight on the roof of Fairfield University’s Central Utilities Facility.

According to the report filed by the fire department, units arrived on the scene at 7:17 a.m. to find Fairfield University Department of Public Safety attending to the worker’s injuries. It was discovered that a private roofing contractor, later identified as a 57-year-old man, had fallen approximately 40 feet and landed on the concrete floor.

Engine 2 and Ladder 2 personnel, as well as American Medical Response, joined the efforts made to stabilize the patient and transport him to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn., where he was later pronounced dead.

The name of the individual has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation has been opened, although at this time no foul play is suspected.

Regional Director of Public Affairs for the U.S. Department of Labor, Ted Fitzgerald, stated that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident on Tuesday morning and opened an inspection.

Fairfield University Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jennifer Anderson, released the following statement on Tuesday morning pertaining to the incident:

“Fairfield University offers our prayers and deepest condolences to family and friends of the individual involved in the accident that occurred on campus earlier this morning. Fairfield University prioritizes the safety and well-being of our employees and contractors.”

Anderson continues, “The University is working collaboratively with all local and state organizations involved with this investigation.”

The Mirror will continue to update as more information becomes available.