Fairfield University’s Class of 2023 is breaking records. The incoming class is not only the largest ever to enter the University, but also the “strongest class ever academically.” There are expected to be approximately 1,160 first year students arriving next fall, selected from a record high applicant group of over 12,300 applicants.

The previous record for enrolled students was set last year in 2018, when 1,091 students were admitted. In 2017, less than 1,000 first year students were enrolled. The number of Fairfield University undergraduates has showed steady growth in the past decade, rising from 3,674 in the Fall of 2008 to 4,052 in the Fall of 2018. This number will of course grow again in the Fall of 2019 with the incoming class.

It is unclear whether or not this increase in first-year students will have any impact on housing, as there have been no additions made to first-year housing.

One reason for the rise in enrolled students is an increase in the number of students who are applying. Applicants rose from 11,361 in 2018 to 12,300 in 2019. This is the result of Fairfield University becoming a more widely recognized University, evident by its position at number one on U.S. News’ “Best Regional Universities North Rankings.”

The Class of 2023 also set the record for the most incoming students in the School of Engineering, breaking the record of the Class of 2022 that had 86 enrolled engineering students.

According to Fairfield University’s website, “the Class of 2023 is approximately 59 percent female and 41 percent male with students enrolling from 26 states, in addition to Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and nine international countries. And in keeping with Fairfield’s Jesuit tradition, 71 students are graduates of Jesuit high schools, while 195 have a legacy connection to the University.”

The University’s website also boasts that the class of 2023 is the “academically strongest in Fairfield’s 77-year history.” It is unclear what exactly this is based on, but it most likely factors in the students’ high school Grade Point Averages and Scholastic Aptitude Test scores.

Whatever is in store for Fairfield University’s Class of 2023, they are certainly off to a record breaking start.