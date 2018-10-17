Wednesday, 10/10

9:32 p.m.

An unwanted guest was reported at the townhouses. The individual was identified as a student and referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 10/13

12:52 a.m.

Residence Life staff reported the odor of marijuana in Campion Hall. The individual was referred to student conduct.

8:42 a.m.

A stop sign was stolen from the corner of Leeber Rd. and Lynch Rd.

8:41 p.m.

There was a report of a missing person. The individual was located after a brief search.

11:35 p.m.

A bicycle was vandalized outside 47 Mahan Rd. Anyone with any information is asked to contact DPS.

Sunday, 10/4

1:05 a.m.

There was an incident of narcotics possession at the Japanese Gardens at Bellarmine Hall.

5:21 a.m.

A non-student attempted to enter campus with a fake ID. The ID was confiscated.

1:36 p.m.

A father of a Fairfield College Preparatory School student reported his son’s iPad stolen from Rafferty Stadium on Friday, Oct. 12.