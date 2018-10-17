Crime Beat 10/17 Claire Monahan October 17, 2018 Wednesday, 10/10 9:32 p.m. An unwanted guest was reported at the townhouses. The individual was identified as a student and referred to student conduct. Saturday, 10/13 12:52 a.m. Residence Life staff reported the odor of marijuana in Campion Hall. The individual was referred to student conduct. 8:42 a.m. A stop sign was stolen from the corner of Leeber Rd. and Lynch Rd. 8:41 p.m. There was a report of a missing person. The individual was located after a brief search. 11:35 p.m. A bicycle was vandalized outside 47 Mahan Rd. Anyone with any information is asked to contact DPS. Sunday, 10/4 1:05 a.m. There was an incident of narcotics possession at the Japanese Gardens at Bellarmine Hall. 5:21 a.m. A non-student attempted to enter campus with a fake ID. The ID was confiscated. 1:36 p.m. A father of a Fairfield College Preparatory School student reported his son’s iPad stolen from Rafferty Stadium on Friday, Oct. 12. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website