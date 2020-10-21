10/7

1:05 a.m.

An officer observed a vehicle backing out of a parking spot at the townhouses and hitting another parked car.

1:41 p.m.

A student reported that their vehicle had been vandalized in the Jogues Hall parking lot. The incident is currently under investigation.

10/10

3:30 p.m.

Large outdoor gatherings in the area surrounding townhouse blocks eight, nine and ten were reported to DPS via an anonymous tip on the Livesafe app. The gathering was dispersed and those involved were referred to student conduct.

11:36 p.m.

A non-student was caught entering campus via the Fairfield Prep gate. They were issued a Criminal Trespass Warning and escorted off campus.

10/11

9:30 a.m.

A microwave from townhouse block one was found outside on the ground, damaged. The students were referred to the Office of Residence Life.

10/13

11:15 a.m.

A two-car motor vehicle accident involving a University vehicle occured at the Central Utility Facility. No injuries were reported.

10/17

12:25 a.m.

An anonymous Livesafe tip reported a COVID-19 violation in Meditz Hall. The group of students were dispersed and referred to student conduct.

10/18

1:09 a.m.

Underage students were discovered in the Alumni Softball Field dugout with alcohol. They were referred to student conduct.