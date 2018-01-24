Crime Beat 1/24 Deanna Carbone January 24, 2018 Monday, 1/15 9:35 p.m. – The smell of marijuana led Public Safety to Loyola Hall where one student was referred to student conduct. Wednesday, 1/17 3:07 p.m. – Two acquaintances had a shoulder bump near the library. The matter has been turned over to the Dean of Students office. Friday, 1/19 1:19 a.m. – Individuals were stopped walking into the Jogues Gate. Three fake IDs were confiscated from three of them. They were referred to student conduct. Sunday, 1/21 2:09 a.m. – The smell of marijuana led Public Safety to a townhouse on 10 block. A bong, a grinder and a lighter were confiscated and two students were referred to student conduct. 10:29 p.m. – The smell of marijuana brought Public Safety to a room in Loyola Hall where a glass bong, grinder, pipe and alcohol were confiscated. Two students were referred to student conduct and Sacred Heart University will be notified that they had a student involved as well. Monday, 1/22 7:51 p.m. – Two students were in the construction area for the new School of Business and knocked over and vandalized a porta potty. The two students were identified but the incident is still under investigation. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website