Monday, 1/15

9:35 p.m. – The smell of marijuana led Public Safety to Loyola Hall where one student was referred to student conduct.

Wednesday, 1/17

3:07 p.m. – Two acquaintances had a shoulder bump near the library. The matter has been turned over to the Dean of Students office.

Friday, 1/19

1:19 a.m. – Individuals were stopped walking into the Jogues Gate. Three fake IDs were confiscated from three of them. They were referred to student conduct.

Sunday, 1/21

2:09 a.m. – The smell of marijuana led Public Safety to a townhouse on 10 block. A bong, a grinder and a lighter were confiscated and two students were referred to student conduct.

10:29 p.m. – The smell of marijuana brought Public Safety to a room in Loyola Hall where a glass bong, grinder, pipe and alcohol were confiscated. Two students were referred to student conduct and Sacred Heart University will be notified that they had a student involved as well.

Monday, 1/22

7:51 p.m. – Two students were in the construction area for the new School of Business and knocked over and vandalized a porta potty. The two students were identified but the incident is still under investigation.