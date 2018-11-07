Wednesday, 10/31

12:37 a.m.

Drug paraphernalia was found in a vehicle operated by two non-students. The car came through the checkpoint with the paraphernalia in plain view. Criminal trespass warnings were issued, but no arrests were made.

Thursday, 11/1

12:08 a.m.

There was an incident of disorderly conduct at the townhouses. After multiple requests to lower the volume were made by staff members of the Office of Residence Life, DPS was called in to break up the party.

10:24 a.m.

A student reported an incident of larceny at the townhouses. While at a party the previous evening, their credit card, license and StagCard were stolen. Unauthorized purchases were made on the credit card and the student was advised to cancel the card.

DPS reminds everyone to keep tabs on their valuables.

Friday, 11/2

8:44 p.m.

An officer reported a blue Mazda had driven into a column on the first floor of the Aloysius P. Kelley Center garage. No occupants were found around the car. The car was left in drive and rolled into the column.

Sunday, 11/4

12:12 a.m.

While on patrol, an officer discovered a lamp post had been knocked over and several wires had been exposed. This caused a power outage to the nearby lamp posts. Electricians were called to resolve the problem.