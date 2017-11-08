Friday, 11/3

12:07 a.m.

In Regis Hall, three students were found smoking marijuana. A resident assistant confronted them and by the time DPS got there, they had left campus, leaving behind paraphernalia. There is no suspect at this time; anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPS.

9:48 a.m.

A female student lost her StagCard. When she went to get a new one, she found that someone had used $24 on her card. There is no suspect at this time; anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPS.

10:53 p.m.

There was a fight between two male students in the townhouses. One of the students claimed that another assaulted him. He gave a description and DPS was able to find the student based on his description. Both parties are being spoken to and referred to the Dean of Students office.

Saturday, 11/4

12:11 a.m.

A golf cart was stolen from outside of Dolan Hall. Two students were identified while driving the golf cart and were arrested for motor vehicle theft.

12:40 a.m.

Two male students were involved in a physical altercation in the Townhouse 14 and 15 block area. They were referred to the Dean of Students Office.

11:17 p.m.

DPS discovered two individuals in the townhouses in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. A non-student and a student were involved. The non-student was issued a criminal trespass warning and the student was referred to Student Conduct and both were referred to the Police Department.

Monday, 11/6

9:11 p.m.

RAs reported the smell of marijuana emanating from a room in Regis Hall. DPS discovered three students and a bag of marijuana. One of the three students took ownership and was referred to student conduct and the Fairfield Police Department.