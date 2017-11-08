Crime Beat 11/8 Juliana Sansonetti November 8, 2017 Friday, 11/3 12:07 a.m. In Regis Hall, three students were found smoking marijuana. A resident assistant confronted them and by the time DPS got there, they had left campus, leaving behind paraphernalia. There is no suspect at this time; anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPS. 9:48 a.m. A female student lost her StagCard. When she went to get a new one, she found that someone had used $24 on her card. There is no suspect at this time; anyone with information is encouraged to contact DPS. 10:53 p.m. There was a fight between two male students in the townhouses. One of the students claimed that another assaulted him. He gave a description and DPS was able to find the student based on his description. Both parties are being spoken to and referred to the Dean of Students office. Saturday, 11/4 12:11 a.m. A golf cart was stolen from outside of Dolan Hall. Two students were identified while driving the golf cart and were arrested for motor vehicle theft. 12:40 a.m. Two male students were involved in a physical altercation in the Townhouse 14 and 15 block area. They were referred to the Dean of Students Office. 11:17 p.m. DPS discovered two individuals in the townhouses in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. A non-student and a student were involved. The non-student was issued a criminal trespass warning and the student was referred to Student Conduct and both were referred to the Police Department. Monday, 11/6 9:11 p.m. RAs reported the smell of marijuana emanating from a room in Regis Hall. DPS discovered three students and a bag of marijuana. One of the three students took ownership and was referred to student conduct and the Fairfield Police Department. Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Connect with: Your email address will not be published.CommentName* Email* Website