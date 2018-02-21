Tuesday, 2/13

6:45 p.m.

The smell of marijuana led DPS to a room inside of Regis Hall. Three students were found in the room. Two of the students were criminally charged with possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana. All three students were referred to student conduct.

Wednesday, 2/14

10:37 p.m.

The smell of marijuana led DPS to a room in Gonzaga Hall. Three students were present. DPS uncovered bongs and other paraphernalia. Three students have been referred to student conduct.

Saturday, 2/17

6:08 p.m.

Somebody had dislodged the exterior window screen in a room in Dolan Hall and were found smoking in the room. The student involved has been referred to student conduct.