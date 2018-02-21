Washington, D.C: According to CNN, President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Feb. 20., directed his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, to bring about changes that would ban ‘bump stocks,’ which make it easier to fire rounds more rapidly. The ban would prevent this device from turning legal weapons into what are essentially “machine guns.”

Parkland, Fla: On Wednesday, Feb. 14, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the BBC reported. This is the deadliest U.S. school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Conn. in 2012.

Tallahassee, Fla: According to PBS Newshour, on Tuesday, Feb. 20, the Florida House voted against a ban on assault rifles, less than a week after 17 people were shot dead at a Florida high school. The motion failed by a 36-71 vote in the house.

Washington, D.C: CBS News reported that on Tuesday, Feb. 20, President Trump lashed out at a woman, Rachel Crooks, who is currently claiming that the president once forcibly kissed her. As of now, the president insists that it never happened and that he has not, for that matter, even met this woman in the first place.

Puerto Rico: According to NBC News, the suicide rate in Puerto Rico has spiked, five months following Hurricane Maria, despite prior years of steady drops. The Puerto Rico Department of Health reported that 2017 concluded with a 29 percent increase in suicide cases.

Dallas, Texas: According to USA Today, the NRA (National Rifle Association) was faced with criticism by Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, who stated on Monday, Feb. 19, they would be “met with opposition” if they continue with plans to hold an event from May 4-6 in the downtown area of the city. If the NRA were to go to Dallas, Caraway added, “There will be marches and demonstrations.”