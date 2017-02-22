Thursday, 2/16

10:43 p.m.- A student was walking to his car on McCormick Road when occupants of a vehicle threw eggs at him. The suspected vehicle fled the scene. DPS is looking for a silver Subaru Sudan or similar vehicle. Anyone with any information regarding the car should contact DPS.

Saturday, 2/18

11:23 p.m.- The odor of marijuana led DPS to a room in Regis Hall where they found five people present. DPS found one student and four non-students and recovered a small amount of marijuana. Students will be referred to student conduct for disciplinary reasons.

Monday, 2/20

5:07 p.m.- An unknown individual punched a hole in the wall on the first floor lounge area in Faber Hall. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact a Faber RA.