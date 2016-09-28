Wednesday 9/21

1:50 a.m. – A DUI was issued to a non-Fairfield student after a vehicle entered the main University entrance. DPS deemed the operator too intoxicated to safely drive.

2:44 p.m. – An incident of disorderly conduct occurred when a Fairfield Prep student was caught driving recklessly on Murphy Road and refused to comply with officers. The student was referred to prep student conduct.

Thursday 9/22

11:26 a.m. – Residential Life alerted DPS to a room in Regis Hall after smelling the presence of marijuana. One student was referred to student conduct after a room search yielded suspected marijuana.

Friday 9/23

10:45 p.m. – A strong odor of marijuana led DPS to a room in Campion Hall. One student was referred to student conduct.

Saturday 9/24

12:22 a.m. – One underage student in Townhouses 14 block was caught in possession of vodka. The student has been referred to student conduct.

2:02 a.m. – A visiting non-Fairfield student was caught urinating in a stairwell in Dolan Hall. The individual was arrested for breach of peace and the host Fairfield student was referred to student conduct.

3:10 p.m. – In Townhouses 6 block, an underage student was found in possession of alcohol. The student then lied about his identity to DPS and in turn, was referred to student conduct.

10:39 p.m. – In the Quad area, two underage students were documented for possessing beer. The students have been referred to student conduct.

10:52 p.m. – The odor of marijuana led DPS to a room in Gonzaga Hall where three students were caught in possession of suspected marijuana. All three students were referred to student conduct.

Monday 9/26

12:28 p.m. – A student reported that her car was vandalized after the mirror on her Volvo was damaged. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact DPS.