As the weather cools down and the leaves turn their shades of yellow, red and orange, the weeks ahead are not only packed with countless artsy pictures of the fall in Fairfield and for hours in the library, but for lots of activities on campus.

Monday, 10/16

Fall 2017 Student Athlete Career Night – Student Athletes will have the chance to connect with young alumni at 7 p.m. in the Kelley Center Presentation Room. The alumni have recently entered the workforce and will share their advice. The panel discussion will include former Stags discussing transitioning out of athletics and into the work world.

Got Stress? Piñata – RA Emmett wants to teach you some stress management tips at 7 p.m. at the circle behind Jogues Hall. Relieve your stress by smashing open a piñata and enjoying chips, candy and queso with your friends.

Tuesday, 10/17

LinkedIn: Building Your Network & Profile – Want to amp up your LinkedIn skills and learn helpful tips and tricks? The Academic & Career Development Center is hosting a workshop in BCC 200 at 1 p.m. The workshop will provide tips on creating an effective LinkedIn profile and how to use the website to its full potential.

Majors & Minors Fair – No major, no problem. Learn about all the programs that Fairfield has to offer. Representatives from each major will be present from the College of Arts & Sciences, the School of Engineering, School of Nursing, Dolan School of Business and Graduate School of Education and Allied Professions. The representatives will be in the Oak Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kneeling For the National Anthem: Open Conversation – Express your opinion alongside your peers about kneeling during the National Anthem. A dialogue will be organized by the Office of Student Diversity and Multicultural Affairs at 7 p.m. in BCC 200.

Wednesday, 10/18

IBM “Coffee Chat” – Interested in IBM? Stop by BCC 206 at 2 p.m. to informally meet with representatives from the company and learn about the Corporate Communication Internship. IBM asks you to send a copy of your resume to stags4hire@fairfield.edu by Oct. 16 and note that you will be attending the IBM Coffee Chat.

Trick-or-Treat to Meet Your Personal Librarian – First-year students, do you know that you have your own personal research librarian? Stop by the library at 6:30 p.m. to check a Connect event off of your list. Follow the path to your librarian’s office to say hello and to ask any questions that you may have about navigating the library’s resources, and even walk away with some Halloween candy. All trick-or-treaters will be entered to win a VIP study room with snacks and study supplies for the first reading day of finals week.

Thursday, 10/19

Law School Fair – Interested in law? The fair will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelley Center presentation room. Hear about potential law schools and programs to keep on your radar for the future, as well as speak to representatives from schools to learn more.

A Dad’s Story – Will Gerber, a local dad, will tell his story about losing his son to cancer a few years ago at 7:30 p.m. in the Lower Level of the Barone Campus Center. The talk will feature Gerber‘s experience with childhood cancer, the importance of advocating and funding childhood cancer research and the work St. Baldrick’s is doing to find a cure.

Venture Capitalism with William P. Egan ‘67 and Ed Glassmeyer – Join members of the Entrepreneurship Club in the DSB dining room at 7 p.m. for a conversation with Egan and Glassmeyer about Venture Capitalism and their personal experiences in entrepreneurship.

Friday 10/20

Alumni & Family Weekend – Kick off the weekend of activities with Paint Night at the Levee at 9 p.m. The weekend will include the Glee Club Concert, food trucks and musical entertainment.

The Evanson’s Mentalist Show – The world famous mentalist duo, Jeff and Tessa Evanson, will be at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. to perform mind blowing feats of sixth sense and psychic stunts. Reserve tickets in advance to guarantee your spot and pick them up at the box office prior to the event.

Saturday, 10/21

White Coat Ceremony – Sophomore nursing students will be inducted to start their clinical experience at 10 a.m. at the Quick Center.

Rugby Fest – The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with a full day of pitch-side food, alumni games and exhibition youth games with family and friends at Grauert Field.

StagFest – Food trucks from Colony Grill, Flipside Taco Loco, Garden Catering and more Fairfield favorites will line up at 11 a.m. as part of Alumni & Family Weekend.

Sunday, 10/22

Alumni & Family Weekend Mass Celebration – Join the Fairfield community at the Egan Chapel at 11 a.m. in celebrating two liturgies, presided by Rev. Charles H. Allen, S.J., University Chaplain and Special Assistant to the President.

Field Hockey v. Temple University – Cheer from the sidelines as Stags take the field at 12 p.m. at University Field.

Alpha Sigma Nu Induction Ceremony and Reception – Fairfield’s chapter will recognize seniors and graduate students for their excellent academic record, service to others and commitment to Jesuit ideals at 3 p.m. in the Quick Center.