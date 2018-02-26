Monday, Feb. 26

Nominate Someone For Fairfield’s Second Annual Lip Sync Battle – The students have the power to decide who competes. Anyone can place a $1 nomination for a teacher, faculty member or student to compete. Whoever gets the most money raised for them will be entered into the competition. So, the $1 that’s just hanging around in your pocket could get your friend up on a stage lip-syncing in front of the University. Nominations can be submitted at the RecPlex table from 4-6 p.m., the Einstein’s table from 12-3 p.m. or the desk in front of the Dolan School of Business Dean’s Office from 12-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

FUSA Presidential Election Day – Vote for the 71st FUSA President & Vice President. Ballots are available via OrgSync and are live from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Don’t forget to join FUSA for the Post-Election Party at The Levee at 9 p.m. where the winners will be announced.

Men’s Lacrosse v. Hartford – Cheer on the Stags as they take on the Hartford Hawks at Rafferty Stadium at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Lecture: “William Kentridge: Artist, Draftsman, Printmaker” – Judy Hecker, Assistant Curator, Department of Drawings and Prints, Museum of Modern Art, will present a lecture entitled, “William Kentridge: Artist, Draftsman, Printmaker.” The lecture is in conjunction with the exhibition, “William Kentridge: Universal Archive” at 5 p.m. in the Wien Experimental Theatre in the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. The opening reception for the exhibition will directly follow the lecture.

Thursday, March 1

Women and Men’s Basketball 2018 MAAC Championship – Support the Stags as they compete in the 2018 MAAC Championship in Albany.

Friday, March 2

Fairfield Flicks: “Downsizing” – When scientists discover how to shrink humans to 5 in. tall as a solution to overpopulation, Paul (Matt Damon) and his wife Audrey (Kristen Wiig) abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures. Bring your friends and come see “Downsizing” at 10 p.m. in our on-campus movie theater with free popcorn, candy and refreshments.

Saturday, March 3

South Side Café: Paint Night – Come express your creative side and share some laughs while you learn how to create your own painting by receiving step-by-step instructions from a trained artist. South Siders can also enjoy free refreshments, a free late-night buffet, board games, Yogibo bean bag chairs and more. There will be two sessions; the first will begin at 9 p.m. and the second will begin at 11 p.m. Stags can RSVP on OrgSync.